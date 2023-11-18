MP Voting Tit-Bits: Senior Citizens Prove Power Of Democracy; Great Excitement Among Voters

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Senior Citizens Prove Power Of Democracy

Above 90-year-old couple, Mohammad Aqeel Sheikh, 97 and his wife Zebunnisa Sheikh, 92, residents of the Barwani assembly constituency cast their vote at the polling booth on Friday.

They fulfilled their moral duty towards the nation and appealed to others to compulsorily use their right to vote.

Similarly, 84-year-old Kailash Joshi and his wife Urmila Joshi along with their grandchildren who were first-time voters, also reached the polling station and exercised their franchise.

Joshi asserted the importance of voting. The family has been fulfilling their moral responsibility from one generation to another.

Rajpur (Madhya Pradesh): There was great excitement among voters to exercise their franchise as men and women flocked polling stations since morning on Friday.

Voters silently and peacefully cast their votes in the polling booths. Rajpur along with other nearby assemblies witnessed the highest percentage of voting.

A complete ban was imposed by the Election Commission on carrying mobile phones inside the booths everywhere.

Despite the media being allowed to enter the booths, mobile phones were banned for media persons.

