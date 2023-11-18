MP Election 2023: BJP, Congress Workers Come Face-To-Face In Few Places

BJP (left) Congress (right) | File photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Though voting was by and large peaceful throughout the district, there were a few stray incidents of violence involving BJP and Congress workers in the city and also in Mhow.

CASE AGAINST CITY CONG PRESIDENT

City Congress president Surjeet Singh Chadda, state acting president Golu Agnihotri, KK Mishra and Congress worker Gopal Kodwani were booked under the Atrocity Act on Friday at Juni Indore police station for allegedly making casteist remarks against a BJP worker. Complainant Vijay Singh Chouhan alleged that the accused along with other supporters also attacked the victim. Chouhan said he got information that Congress and BJP workers were involved in some dispute in Sindhi Colony Square. When he reached there, KK Mishra took out a firearm and threatened to shoot him, but BJP worker Prathvi Chandanshiv rescued him.

ANOTHER INCIDENT AT SINDHI COLONY

In another incident of clash between BJP and Congress workers, a case was registered against Ekalavya Gaur, son of BJP candidate from Indore-4, Malini Gaur and Mahesh Kukreja on a complaint by Vivek Sadvane. He alleged that one Manish had been attacked by BJP workers and when he tried to intervene, Ekalavya assaulted and made casteist remarks against him. Both BJP and Congress workers again clashed at Juni Indore police where they had gone to register cross complaints. Collector T Ilayaraja also reached the police station. Additional DCP Abhinay Vishwakarma said that there was a dispute outside the police station but police controlled it.

DISPUTE IN RAOJI BAZAAR

Congress spokesperson Amit Chaurasia alleged that BJP workers intimidating voters since morning to influence voting at booth number 129 near Juni Indore railway station. On receiving information, when Indore-3 Congress candidate Pintu Joshi reached there, the BJP workers tried to attack him with a brick.

9 BOOKED FOR ATTEMPT TO MURDER

Mhow: Apart from an incident of violence in Mangalia village of Dongargaon police station area, in which three people were injured when an argument between two parties escalated to such an extent that swords and sticks were used and some other minor incidents, voting for the Mhow Assembly seat ended peacefully on Friday.

According to the information received from Dongargaon police post, a case of attempt to murder has been registered against nine people from both parties in the Mangalia village incident under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code.

Police said that Dayaram and Tukaram had been injured from one side while Inder Singh had been injured from the other side. Anil, Prakash, Deepak, Rajpal and Tolaram were booked on the complaint of Inder Singh while Hrithik, Birbal, Inder and Shiva were booked on the complaint of Dayaram. The victims are undergoing treatment in a private hospital. No arrests have been made in this case till the filing of this report.

