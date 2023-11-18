Bhopal: Candidates Engaged In Balancing Family Time And Post-Poll Responsibilities

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The election buzz has subsided as voting concluded on Friday. In the past few months, candidates were immersed in campaigning, leaving little time for family or rest.

Despite the freedom from their hectic schedules, many candidates haven’t dedicated much time to being at home. Some briefly rested and spent time with family, only to resume meetings and gather feedback from their party workers.

Manoj Shukla, the Congress candidate from Narela, devoted some time to breakfast with his family before seeking blessings from Lord Hanuman. Following this, he conducted a meeting with party workers to gather feedback on the voting process.

Similarly, Ravindra Sahu, the Congress candidate from Govindpura, ventured out early in the morning on Saturday, despite his sisters being at home, he hardly spent time with his family. His focus was on gathering feedback from party workers and discussing potential errors with them.

Vishwas Sarang, the BJP candidate from Narela, continues to engage in meetings with party workers post-polling and plans to take more meetings in the coming days too.

Rameshwar Sharma, the BJP candidate from Hujur, is currently dedicating quality time to his family following an intense election campaign.

Additionally, he is actively seeking feedback from the party workers. While Krishna Gaur, BJP candidate from Govindpura, is currently taking a much needed rest at home after a strenuous election campaign.