 Bhopal: Candidates Engaged In Balancing Family Time And Post-Poll Responsibilities
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Candidates Engaged In Balancing Family Time And Post-Poll Responsibilities

Bhopal: Candidates Engaged In Balancing Family Time And Post-Poll Responsibilities

Despite the freedom from their hectic schedules, many candidates haven’t dedicated much time to being at home.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 18, 2023, 10:55 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The election buzz has subsided as voting concluded on Friday. In the past few months, candidates were immersed in campaigning, leaving little time for family or rest.

Despite the freedom from their hectic schedules, many candidates haven’t dedicated much time to being at home. Some briefly rested and spent time with family, only to resume meetings and gather feedback from their party workers.  

Manoj Shukla, the Congress candidate from Narela, devoted some time to breakfast with his family before seeking blessings from Lord Hanuman. Following this, he conducted a meeting with party workers to gather feedback on the voting process.

Similarly, Ravindra Sahu, the Congress candidate from Govindpura, ventured out early in the morning on Saturday, despite his sisters being at home, he hardly spent time with his family. His focus was on gathering feedback from party workers and discussing potential errors with them.

Vishwas Sarang, the BJP candidate from Narela, continues to engage in meetings with party workers post-polling and plans to take more meetings in the coming days too.

Rameshwar Sharma, the BJP candidate from Hujur, is currently dedicating quality time to his family following an intense election campaign.

Additionally, he is actively seeking feedback from the party workers. While Krishna Gaur, BJP candidate from Govindpura, is currently taking a much needed rest at home after a strenuous election campaign.

Read Also
MP Shocker: Violent Mob Attacks Sikh Man, Pulls Him By Hair & Thrashes Him Brutally In Jabalpur;...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Newly-Wed Woman Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances

Bhopal: Newly-Wed Woman Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances

Bhopal: Man Held For Attempting To Kill Wife

Bhopal: Man Held For Attempting To Kill Wife

Bhopal: Class 7 Student Hangs Self In Chhola

Bhopal: Class 7 Student Hangs Self In Chhola

Bhopal: Ayurvedic Doctor Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances

Bhopal: Ayurvedic Doctor Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances

MP: EVMs Kept In Strong Room In Old Jail, 200 Jawan Deployed In Security Under CCTV Surveillance

MP: EVMs Kept In Strong Room In Old Jail, 200 Jawan Deployed In Security Under CCTV Surveillance