 MP: Married Woman Raped by Partner; Accused on The Run
Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, May 02, 2024, 12:57 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 31-year-old married woman who parted ways with her husband four years ago and was in relationship with another man, has complained of rape against the latter.

She said the man had promised to marry her and raped her for four years on the pretext of marriage. Finally, he refused to marry her. The police have registered the case against accused under Sections 376(2), 342, 506 and 294 of IPC. According to Chola police station staff, the woman is a private company employee.

She was married seven years ago and parted ways with her husband in 2020 owing to differences between them. They did not go for a formal divorce. The woman then came in touch with a man named Sarath Kunnur. The duo became physically intimate as Kunnur promised to marry her. The woman has a 12-year-old daughter whom she took along with her. During this, Kunnur allegedly raped the woman multiple times and avoided marrying her whenever the woman asked him to wed her.

Recently, when the woman mounted pressure on him to marry, he threatened the woman with dire consequences and assaulted her. The woman then approached police on Wednesday and lodged a complaint against him. Kunnur, who came to know about the complaint fled from the house. Efforts are underway to arrest him.

