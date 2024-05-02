 MP Summer Census: 854 Vultures Spotted in Panna Tiger Reserve
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Summer Census: 854 Vultures Spotted in Panna Tiger Reserve

MP Summer Census: 854 Vultures Spotted in Panna Tiger Reserve

The census shows an increase in the vulture count in the reserve as compared to the 2020-21 census.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, May 02, 2024, 12:31 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A three day summer census that concluded on Wednesday, conducted by the Panna Tiger Reserve reveals that the reserve has over 800 vultures in the vicinity.

The census shows an increase in the vulture count in the reserve as compared to the 2020-21 census. Out of the seven species, four types of vultures have been spotted in Panna this summer. Panna Tiger Reserve field director Anjana told Free Press that on an average, 854 vultures were spotted and this figure is higher than the year 2020-21 when 722 vultures were spotted.

Read Also
Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh State Government Extends Bidding Period for The State Aircraft
article-image

The species wise assessment is yet to be done. Normally, Indian Long Billed Vulture, Egyptian Vulture, White Backed Vulture, Eurasian Vulture etc are found in Panna reserve. The counting of vultures started on April 29 and lasted till May 1.

A total of 65 vulture habitats were selected for the census study. On the first day, 594 adult vultures and 70 semi adult vultures were spotted. On the second day, the figure went to 780 adult vultures and 74 semi-adult vultures. On the final day-May 1, as many as 679 adult vultures and 78 semi adult vultures were spotted in different habitats. Total 15 volunteers have participated in the vulture census. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Lok Sabha Elections: Uma Bharti Canvasses For First Time in Lok Sabha Polls, Seeks Votes For...

Lok Sabha Elections: Uma Bharti Canvasses For First Time in Lok Sabha Polls, Seeks Votes For...

MP: National Student Union of India Alleges Financial Anomalies in Medical Science University

MP: National Student Union of India Alleges Financial Anomalies in Medical Science University

MP: Married Woman Raped by Partner; Accused on The Run

MP: Married Woman Raped by Partner; Accused on The Run

MP: Directorate of Public Instruction is Scrutinizing Poor Results of Classes 9th And 11th

MP: Directorate of Public Instruction is Scrutinizing Poor Results of Classes 9th And 11th

MP Summer Census: 854 Vultures Spotted in Panna Tiger Reserve

MP Summer Census: 854 Vultures Spotted in Panna Tiger Reserve