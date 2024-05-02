 MP: National Student Union of India Alleges Financial Anomalies in Medical Science University
NSUI has demanded that varsity’s vice chancellor Ashok Khandelwal, registrar Pushpraj Baghel, exam controller Sachin Kuchia shall be immediately removed

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, May 02, 2024, 01:04 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): National Student Union of India (NSUI) has lodged a complaint with the Economic Offence Wing (EOW), alleging a scam of crores of rupees in Medical Science University, Jabalpur.

Ravi Parmar, coordinator of NSUI medical wing in his complaint stated that financial irregularities have been committed in Medical Science University, Jabalpur. The audit of last year found non-renewable FDR (Fixed Deposit Receipt) as faulty.

Moreover, the cash register was not managed properly, the complaint read. In want of renewal of the FDR during the past few years, it seems that varsity incurred financial loss (in terms of interest) of more than Rs 120 crores. He claimed that overall financial irregularities could be much bigger. He alleged that registrar of varsity, Pushpraj Baghel has tampered with tenders for his vested interests. There is also an instance that exam controller Sachin Kuchia helped absentee students in clearing the exams, the NSUI member stated in the complaint.

NSUI has demanded that varsity’s vice chancellor Ashok Khandelwal, registrar Pushpraj Baghel, exam controller Sachin Kuchia shall be immediately removed and a probe into the alleged irregularities. He has also submitted the audit report to EOW which allegedly points towards possible irregularities in stock ledger maintenance, keeping money in current accounts etc.   

