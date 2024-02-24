MP: Expedite Preps For Three Mega Events, Says CM Yadav In Ujjain |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that preparations for the Regional Industry Conclave, Vikramotsav and Vikram Trade Fair should be speeded up.

"There should not be any deficiency at any level. All events should be conducted in a well-planned and organised manner. Industrial areas of the entire state, including Ujjain, should get benefits in development and investment through the conclave," he added.

The CM conducted a detailed review of the preparations at the Smart City Office here on Friday. MLAs Anil Jain Kaluheda and Satish Malviya, CM’s principal secretary Raghavendra Singh, Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC) managing director (MD) Chandramouli Shukla and other officers were present.

Yadav said that for the better events, other possibilities should also be explored and included in the programmes. He said that King Vikramaditya was a symbol of justice and programmes based on justice should also be included in Vikramotsav. A grand gair should also be organised on the occasion of holi.

He said that by preparing a detailed action plan regarding Kothi Palace, conferences, rooftop restaurants, restaurants and other activities can be conducted. Keeping in mind the ease of movement of citizens, a convenient parking arrangement should also be planned.

Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh said that on March 1 at 10.30 am, Regional Industry Conclave, Vikramotsav and Vikram Trade Fair, inauguration of Vikramaditya Vedic Clock and foundation stone laying programme of Veer Bharat Museum will be organised in the chief hospitality of the CM at Kalidas Sanskrit Academy. All preparations for the event are in their final stages.

The collector said that the main attraction of Ujjaini Vikram Trade Fair will be 50 percent discount in registration fee and road tax on non-transport vehicles and small transport vehicles, electronic equipment, non-transport products of various companies.

MPIDC MD invites industrialists

For the participation and dialogue with industries in the Regional Industry Conclave to be held in Ujjain on March 1 and 2, discussions were held with representatives of reputed industrial organisations and industrial units of all the districts of the Ujjain division in the presence of MPIDC’s MD Chandramouli Shukla at a private hotel.

MPIDC’s executive director Rajesh Rathore said that efforts were being made to promote industrialisation in every area of the state and establish industrial units. In this context, for the first time in the state, Regional Industry Conclave is being organised at the divisional level.

While addressing the gathering, Girish Jaiswal, president of Ujjain Industrial Organisation, expressed his gratitude towards the CM and MPIDC and assured that the entire industrial community of Ujjain will extend full support to make the event a success. It was assured by industrialist Girish Mangalani that Dewas Industrial Group will fully work to make this event a success and act as a host of the event.

Shukla said that the CM, who is also the minister of industrial policy and investment promotion department, is continuously making efforts to give a new shape to the industrialisation of the state and every effort is being made to achieve that objective.

The government is trying to implement a new industrial policy to add new chapters of industrialisation in the state, Shukla added.

In the summit, a buyer-seller meet will be organised and arrangements for contract for regional industrialists to sell their goods to buyers coming from other states and to purchase goods from sellers as per their requirement will be prepared.

Shukla invited representatives of all industrial organisations and industrial units to participate in the conclave. Shajapur, Agar-Malwa and state executive committee members of Laghu Udyog Bharti submitted suggestions for industrial development and the conclave.