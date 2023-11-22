MP Elections 2023: ‘Unknown’ Woman Booked For Fake Voting In Ujjain North Constituency | Representational Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): During the voting on November 17, a woman tried to cast vote in the name of another woman in Ujjain North constituency. The Congress agent present at the booth identified the woman and objected. Hence, the woman was not allowed to vote.

She was later handed over to the police. Four days after the incident, on the complaint of the presiding officer, Central Kotwali police registered a case against the unidentified woman under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the police, a case was registered on the complaint of Mansoor Ali Ansari of Mirza Ghalib Path, Barnagar. According to Ali, on November 17 at 5.45 pm, an unknown woman violated the government order by coming to vote with a voter slip in the name of Isha daughter of Mahesh Jhalani at Government Secondary School, Fazalpura. Police said that since the presiding officer did not know the woman, a case was registered against an unknown woman.

According to reports, Congress candidate Maya Trivedi’s booth agent Jitendra Parmar deployed at booth number 165 of ward number 19 objected to Leena Jain casting the vote as she was carrying voter slip in the name of Isha Jalani.

After the presiding officer verified the name, the woman also signed the voter register. Ink was also applied on her finger.