MP: Congress & BSP Workers Sleep In UEC Corridors To Keep Vigil On Strong Rooms

Central security force jawans guard the strong rooms at Government Engineering College in Ujjain on Saturday |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): After voting, EVMs, VVPAT and CU-BU were kept in strong room in Government Engineering College (UEC).

Along with security personnel, workers of Congress and other parties are also guarding the strong room. Party workers are sleeping outside the strong room. Here, Congress and BSP are keeping vigil day and night to monitor EVMs and VVPATs.

In the UEC, workers of candidates of all the seven seats barring the BJP are monitoring the strong room. Around eight workers from both parties are monitoring the EVMs from the corridor.

Representatives of Congress and BSP are also keeping guard outside the strong room at night.

To monitor the strong rooms of the seven assemblies, Congress has already secured permission of district returning office for seven assembly-wise representatives.

Nagda-Khachrod’s Congress candidate Dilip Singh Gurjar, Ramlal Malviya of Ghattia, Mahesh Parmar of Tarana, Maya Trivedi of Ujjain North, Chetan Yadav of Ujjain South and other Congress candidates and workers of Ghattiya’s BSP candidate would monitor the strong room till the night of December 2.

Meanwhile, collector and district returning officer Kumar Purushottam on Tuesday inspected the corridor outside the strong rooms in the UEC. The strong rooms are under strict surveillance by security forces personnel. Before this, collector inspected the control room and instructed the deputy district returning officer to issue duty orders to officers and employees. The deployed security personnel should not allow unwanted movement through the entry gate and no one should enter without entry pass.