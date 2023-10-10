MP Election 2023: BJP MLA Mohan Yadav Takes Holy Dip In Kshipra After Retaining Ticket From Ujjain South (WATCH)

FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): BJP MLA from Ujjain (South) Mohan Yadav took a dip in holy Kshipra river and conducted river cleanliness drive after retaining the ticket for upcoming assembly elections for the same constituency on Tuesday.

Yadav reached the river to take a dip along with his friends.

In the 2018 elections, Yadav emerged victorious after defeating Congress’ Rajendra Vashishtha (Raju Bhaiya) by a huge margin of more than 18,000 votes. The saffron party has once shown its confidence in Yadav.

BJP released its fourth list of 57 candidates on Monday, hours after the Election Commission announced the polling dates for five states, including Madhya Pradesh.

Sitting MLAs fielded from home constituencies

The list has names of BJP's several sitting ministers and all of them have been fielded from their own constituencies. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will contest from Budhni, state's home minister Narottam Mishra will contest from Datia, PWD minister Gopal Bhargava retained the ticket from Rehli, while Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang will contest from his current constituency Narela.

The state will vote on Novermber 17 while the results will be declared on December 3.

