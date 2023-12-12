 MP: Drivers, Narwar Toll Employee Engage In Fight In Ujjain
e-Paper Get App
HomeUjjainMP: Drivers, Narwar Toll Employee Engage In Fight In Ujjain

MP: Drivers, Narwar Toll Employee Engage In Fight In Ujjain

Both the parties reached the police station and filed complaints against each other.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, December 12, 2023, 01:56 AM IST
article-image
MP: Drivers, Narwar Toll Employee Engage In Fight In Ujjain |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A fight broke out reportedly between some car driver and toll employees at Narwar toll post at 2 am on Monday.

Both the parties reached the police station and filed complaints against each other.

The police said that Mohammad Akbar, 27, son of Iqbal, a resident of Kot Mohalla, Ujjain, in his complaint, said that he was going to attend Ijtema in Bhopal by car, while his companions were travelling in another car.

At the toll booth, the employees abused and beat them and broke the glass of the cars, he claimed.

On the other hand, toll employee Pradeep, 20, son of Rajesh Prajapat, resident of Narwar, also lodged a complaint against the other party and said that the people in the car beat him up over the issue of toll tax.

Woman lured with job offer, defrauded of Rs 4 lakh

A man defrauded a woman working as a security guard at Mahakaleshwar temple of Rs 4 lakh in the name of getting her a permanent job in the temple. Neelganga police have registered a case and arrested the accused.

Police said that Vineeta, wife of Omprakash Gupta, a resident of Shastri Nagar, works as security at Mahakaleshwar temple. Here she was introduced to Shubham Gupta, who previously worked in security. Shubham entangled her in talks and lured her with the promise of getting her a permanent job in the Mahakaleshwar temple and extorted money.

Later, Shubham also lured Vineeta with the promise of job in different departments like Smart City and forest department. In about a year, Shubham cheated about Rs 4 lakh from Vineeta by promising her a job. During this period, he also talked to Vineeta several times on mobile, posing as a former collector and temple administrator.

When she did not get the job, Vineeta reached the police station and filed a case under Section 420 of the IPC against Shubham Gupta, a resident of Agar Naka. The police arrested him, took him on remand for two days, and started interrogation.

Read Also
MOHAN YADAV: A Tough Task Master Who Wants To Revive Ujjain’s Past Glory
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Drivers, Narwar Toll Employee Engage In Fight In Ujjain

MP: Drivers, Narwar Toll Employee Engage In Fight In Ujjain

MP: Shahi Sawari Of Lord Mahakal Taken Out Amid Fanfare In Ujjain

MP: Shahi Sawari Of Lord Mahakal Taken Out Amid Fanfare In Ujjain

MP: 'Yadav Was Obedient Since College Days,' Says Retired Professor

MP: 'Yadav Was Obedient Since College Days,' Says Retired Professor

MOHAN YADAV: A Tough Task Master Who Wants To Revive Ujjain’s Past Glory

MOHAN YADAV: A Tough Task Master Who Wants To Revive Ujjain’s Past Glory

'Mahakal Ka Aashirwad Hai, Family Of Madhya Pradesh's New CM Mohan Yadav Reacts; Neighbours Dance To...

'Mahakal Ka Aashirwad Hai, Family Of Madhya Pradesh's New CM Mohan Yadav Reacts; Neighbours Dance To...