MP: Drivers, Narwar Toll Employee Engage In Fight In Ujjain |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A fight broke out reportedly between some car driver and toll employees at Narwar toll post at 2 am on Monday.

Both the parties reached the police station and filed complaints against each other.

The police said that Mohammad Akbar, 27, son of Iqbal, a resident of Kot Mohalla, Ujjain, in his complaint, said that he was going to attend Ijtema in Bhopal by car, while his companions were travelling in another car.

At the toll booth, the employees abused and beat them and broke the glass of the cars, he claimed.

On the other hand, toll employee Pradeep, 20, son of Rajesh Prajapat, resident of Narwar, also lodged a complaint against the other party and said that the people in the car beat him up over the issue of toll tax.

Woman lured with job offer, defrauded of Rs 4 lakh

A man defrauded a woman working as a security guard at Mahakaleshwar temple of Rs 4 lakh in the name of getting her a permanent job in the temple. Neelganga police have registered a case and arrested the accused.

Police said that Vineeta, wife of Omprakash Gupta, a resident of Shastri Nagar, works as security at Mahakaleshwar temple. Here she was introduced to Shubham Gupta, who previously worked in security. Shubham entangled her in talks and lured her with the promise of getting her a permanent job in the Mahakaleshwar temple and extorted money.

Later, Shubham also lured Vineeta with the promise of job in different departments like Smart City and forest department. In about a year, Shubham cheated about Rs 4 lakh from Vineeta by promising her a job. During this period, he also talked to Vineeta several times on mobile, posing as a former collector and temple administrator.

When she did not get the job, Vineeta reached the police station and filed a case under Section 420 of the IPC against Shubham Gupta, a resident of Agar Naka. The police arrested him, took him on remand for two days, and started interrogation.