MP: Chinese String Injures Bike-borne Man In Ujjain | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Despite the strictness of the police, those flying kites with Chinese string are not agreeing and innocent people are suffering the consequences of this. A devotee who had come from Indore to visit the Mahakal temple got his cheek cut with a Chinese string, following which he was taken to the hospital and given first aid.

Mahakal police showed strictness by running an intensive checking campaign in Begam Bagh, Topkhana, etc, areas and warned about strict action against those selling and buying Chinese string. Even after this, some people are flying kites using Chinese string due to which common people are getting injured.

On Tuesday, Tarun Sigare, living near Dwarka Puri, Indore, came to visit Mahakal temple on a bike with his child and wife. While going to Indore after darshan, his nose and cheek were cut by a Chinese string on Hariphatak Overbridge. He was immediately taken to the hospital and given first aid. It was said that if the string had been a little lower, anything could have happened.

Dog bites Italian at Mahakal Temple

The incidents of dogs biting devotees are continuously increasing in the Mahakal temple complex and Shri Mahakal Mahalok. Even in the month of Shravan, many devotees were bitten by dogs while visiting the temple premises. The temple administration had complained about this to the Ujjain Municipal Corporation. But even after this, the UMC team did not pay any more attention to it.

On Tuesday, 76-year-old Adrosone Finchi, who had come from Italy with his family, was bitten by a dog, after which EMT staff Narendra of 108 ambulance reached the spot and took him to the District Hospital where he was given first aid.

Even before this, dogs have bitten devotees many times. There is terror of more than a dozen dogs in Mahakal Temple and Shri Mahakal Mahalok.