MP: Chhath Puja Concludes By Offering Arghya To Rising Sun In Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Chhat, the main festival of the people of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, was also celebrated with enthusiasm in Ujjain. On Sunday, a large number of devotees reached Vikram Sarovar of Vikram University along with Ram Ghat of Kshipra River for worship. So on Monday, the Mahavrat ended by offering Arghya to the rising sun early in the morning. During this period there was a huge crowd on Kshipra River.

Chhat Puja, which started with Nahay-Khay on Friday, ended on Monday morning. For four days, women from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and other states reached Ramghat of Kshipra River as per the culture of Purvanchal.

On Sunday, Arghya was offered to the setting sun and people gathered and prayed to God for the long life, good fortune and happy life of the children. About 6,000 people participated in this festival in the city.

Likewise, on Monday morning, people gathered on the bank of Kshipra and worshipped. In this, fruits were kept in soup. Worship was done for an hour. On the fourth and last day of the Chhath festival, the Mahavrat is concluded by offering milk and water to the rising sun in the morning at the Vrati Ghats or on the banks of the pond.

