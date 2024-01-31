MP: Bar Staff Thrash Youths With Sticks After Dispute Over Bill Payment In Ujjain

MP: Youths Dragged On Road, Thrashed With Sticks By Bar Employees After Dispute Over Bill In Ujjain |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) A fight broke out between two customers and staff of a beer bar in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain on Tuesday late night. The youths and the bar employees reportedly had an argument over bill payment which later turned violent. Following which, the bar staff allegedly thrashed the two youths with sticks, and threatened them at gunpoint.

The incident took place outside 'Apna Bar' located on Shanti Palace-Sanwarakhedi bypass road in Neelganga police station area.

Mohit, a resident of Chimanganj, was seriously injured in the incident. The police took him to the district hospital at 11:15 pm. He said that the accused pointed a revolver at him and beat him badly.

TI Vivek Kanodia said that there was a dispute regarding the bill. “A case has been registered against Monu Tiwari, Sonu Mali, Vikas and Lucky. All four have been taken into custody,” he said.

Police will teach lesson to the accused - IG

Taking note of the increasing crime in the city, Ujjain IG Santosh Kumar Singh has said that strict action will be taken against the miscreants. An online meeting has been held with all the SPs of the division and asked to curb such incidents. “It is true that three-four major incidents have taken place. The police will teach a lesson to the accused involved in these incidents, he added.