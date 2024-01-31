Indore: Brandishing Sword, 15-Year-Old Boy Barges In School, Creates Ruckus; Booked

Indore: Minor Boy Reaches School With Sword In Hand, Vandalises Furniture; Case Registered |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident in Indore, a 15-year-old boy barged in school campus, brandishing a sword, and created ruckus on Tuesday. The minor allegedly misbehaved with the teachers, vandalised tables, chairs and damaged CCTV cameras, visuals of which came to fore on Wednesday.

On the complaint of the school director, the police have registered a case against the accused minor student.

In the video, the class 10 student can be seen standing outside a private school with a sword along with some other friends. His companion, seeing the sword in his hand, says that he also has a thousand of them.

According to Lasudia Police, the incident took place at Bharti Bal Mandir School in Scheme Number 114. Ajay Pavade has complained on behalf of the school management. After this the police reached the student's house. A case has been registered against the father under the Arms Act after a sword was found in the house during the search. His father is a mechanic.

Minor has a history of misbehaving with teachers

Complainant Ajay Pavade told the police that when he was in school on Tuesday, a student of the school came inside with a sword. He started fighting with other students. He also caused damage to school furniture, fans and CCTV cameras by hitting them with the sword. According to the complainant, the accused student has a history of misbehaving with teachers and other school staff.