Indore: Choithram Hospital Docs Give New Lease Of Life To 8-Yr-Old Boy Suffering From Rare Myocardial Dysfunction

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Doctors at Choithram Hospital have given a new lease of life to an eight-year-old boy suffering from rare myocardial dysfunction and successfully discharged him after an intensive treatment for one month.

According to Dr Amit Bhatt, deputy director, health services, the patient was brought to the hospital with symptoms like vomiting, loose motion, fever and seizures. He was admitted to the hospital in critical condition.

‘The patient was immediately shifted to ventilator and multiple medicines for managing his low BP (refractory septic shock) were given. The patient had developed multi-organ failure affecting kidney, lungs and liver after which he was administered with continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) used in children which is different from dialysis done in adults and can be safely used in low BP patients,’ Dr Bhatt said.

He added that CRRT was done for six days which resulted in improvement in cardiac function, kidneys and liver. The patient was ex-tubated after 11 days on ventilator and discharged after one month with no residual organ dysfunction.

‘It is the rarest of rare case of paediatric myocardial dysfunction with respiratory failure, kidney failure which was managed successfully on CRRT in central India with positive results. Our team of Dr Anshul Jaiswal (chief paediatric intensivist), Dr Madhu Goyal (paediatrician), Dr Prashant Agarwal (consultant paediatric cardiologist), Dr Neha Agarwal (consultant nephrologist), Kiran Rathore (head nurse PICU) and the team of resident doctors and nurses played a vital role in saving the kid’s life,’ Dr Bhatt added.