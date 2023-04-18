MP: Bansal goes to Ujjain, Porwal to Ratlam as chairmen of development authority

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government on Monday appointed chairmen for development authorities in Ujjain and Ratlam.

Shyam Bansal was appointed chairman of Ujjain Development Authority and Ashok Porwal was head of the Ratlam Development Board.

Bansal, appointed on the recommendations of the BJP organisation, was the president of party’s rural district unit.

On the other hand, Porwal is considered to be close to Vijayvargiya. During the civic bodies’ polls, Vijayvargiya wanted to give tickets to Porwal for the post Mayor, but he could not succeed.

Read Also Bhopal: Three more elephants to be brought to Satpura Tiger Reserve