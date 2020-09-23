Monsoon Fury: Kshipra flowing over big bridge, Ujjain receives 4-inch rainfall

Ujjain: This year’s monsoon season is going to end, but the outgoing monsoon seems to be more courteous to the district as in the last 24 hours (5 pm on Tuesday to Wednesday) 99 mm of rain has been recorded. The rain also continued in Indore, Dewas and other nearby districts. Two gates of the Gambhir dam have been opened up to 3 meters, while the Kshipra river is flowing over the big bridge.

Despite light rains for the past one week, the heat and humidity in the atmosphere continues, the rains started from Tuesday evening continued till Wednesday morning.

Late night rains led to waterlogging in the settlements of the low-lying areas of the city. Amid the rain, incidents of falling of trees and disruption of power in various colonies were also reported. Doctors' residences in the district hospital were also flooded.

In Ujjain district, along with the heavy rains in Indore and Dewas districts, the flood situation also created in Kshipra River. All the temples of Narsing Ghat, Datta Akhada, Ramghat have been submerged and only the peaks of the temples are visible. The flood water was flowing above the big bridge of the Kshipra River. Panda-pujari who performs puja work on the ghats took away their belongings from the ghats as soon as the water level in the river increased and the shops set up here were also removed by the home guard jawans.

After heavy rains in Indore district, the water level of Yashwant Sagar increased rapidly and two gates of Yashwant Sagar were opened up to 5 feet at night. As a result, gate number 2 of the Gambhir dam had to be opened by 2 meters at night and in the morning gate number 3 was opened by 1 meter and water was released further. At present, two gates of Gambhir Dam are open up to 3 meters. The staff here said that due to the gates opened in Yashwant Sagar, the arrival of water is increasing.

Ujjain tehsil records highest 105 mm rainfall

Ujjain tehsil recorded highest 105 mm rainfall, while Ujjain district has received an average of 1066 mm of rainfall so far this monsoon season. The district received an average of 1561.7 mm of rainfall in the same period last year. Ujjain Tehsil received the highest rainfall of 105 mm till the morning of 23 September during the last 24 hours. During this period, 58 mm rainfall has been received in Ghattia tehsil, 3 in Khacharod, 8 in Nagda, 10 in Barnagar, 9 in Mahidpur and 15 in Tarana tehsil. Thus, the district has recorded an average of 29.8 mm of rainfall in the last twenty-four hours. According to the information received from the collector office’s land records section, so far this year, there have been 1291 in Ujjain Tehsil, 985 in Ghattia, 995 in Khacharod, 965 in Nagda, 1229 in Barnagar, 831 in Mahidpur and 1166 mm in Tarana Tehsil. Similarly, in the same period last year, there were 1408 rains in Ujjain tehsil, 1532 in Ghattia, 1417 in Khacharod, 2102 in Nagda, 1236 in Barnagar, 1310 in Mahidpur and 1927 mm in Tarana tehsil.