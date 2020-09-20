Cop-politicians conflict in Ujjain: CSP Ritu imbroglio has exposed Shivraj, Women Congress comes out in support of lady cop

Ujjain: Women Congress has come out in support of CSP Ritu Kevre who prevented some local BJP leaders from making an unauthorised entry at Naagjhiri helipad on Friday during the arrival of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan was transferred to Gwalior by the State government on Saturday night.

On Sunday, Women Congress workers led by outgoing corporator Maya Trivedi reached the Police Control Room to honour her. But as Kevre was not present there so they garlanded her chair instead.

Trivedi said that the reality of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, who gave the message of ‘Beti Padhao-Beti Badao’ and described himself as maternal uncle of the nephews and the BJP government has been exposed in the backdrop of recent episodes.

She said that the BJP organisation had made a mistake by not giving the names of certain leaders to the list of those meeting the CM, but CSP Ritu Kevre has been made a scapegoat in the whole fiasco.

“In this country, treating a public servant in such a manner to satisfy the ego of some local politicians is nothing less than making a mockery of democracy. It certainly does not reflects the Ram Rajya which we all aspire to achieve or what the leaders of ruling party boasts of,” she added.

Outgoing corporator Rekha Gehlot, Renuka Parmar, Bushra Sheikh, Munira Bano, Block Congress president Shravan Sharma, Ismail Bhai, Tejkaran Parmar, Pankaj Solanki, Sohail Qureshi and Jamil Qureshi were present on the occasion.

‘POLICE IS NOT BJP’S PUPPET;

On the arrival of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, the BJP workers at the helipad created chaos, beat up policemen and misbehaved with a woman officer. Condemning the incident, MLA Mahesh Parmar said that the Shivraj government is a jugaadu government and due to this the BJP leaders here have started mocking the rules and regulations. After the by-election, the Congress will form the government again, till then the police department should keep their morale high.

There is no need to panic or to be afraid of such BJP leaders. The transfer of CSP Ritu Kevre, who has an honest and domineering image, due to a dispute with local leaders, shows the mental bankruptcy of the BJP and Shivraj Singh, charged the Congress MLA.