Coronavirus in Ujjain: Nagda woman succumbs, 58 more persons tested positive

Ujjain: With one more Corona patient succumbing on Saturday, the death toll in Ujjain district due to this Covid-19 rose to 86. On the other hand, 58 more persons tested positive for corona taking the overall tally of the district to 2,565.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 10 pm, a 73-year-old female resident of Nagda died on Saturday. She was admitted in the JK Hospital on September 18.

Out of 1,258 sample reports received on the day, 58 persons including 57 from Ujjain city and 1 from Mahidpur tested positive for corona. A number of the new patients have been put under home quarantine.

Overall, 504 patients, 193 of them symptomatic, are under going treatment in the various health facilities in the city. Samples of 82, 889 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 57 more patients discharged on the day, the total number of discharged patients went up to 1975.

Among the new patients all are symptomatic and 9 are women. Among them 5 businessmen and 5 government servants, 3 healthcare workers and property dealers each, 2 students, bank/ financial institution/ insurance employees, shop owners and civil engineers each and one Ujjain Municipal Corporation employee, railway employee, medical shop owner and farmer each.