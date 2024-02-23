Make Shiv Jyoti Arpanam Memorable: CM Mohan Yadav

CM Mohan Yadav addresses organising committee meeting of Shiv Jyoti Arpanam in Ujjain on Thursday | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that when good work is started, people automatically start joining it. There is a special tradition of lighting lamps in our culture. The light of earthen lamps connects to God. In our country every work starts with the lighting of the lamp. Yadav was addressing the meeting of Shiv Jyoti Arpana programme’s organising committee at Kalidas Sanskrit Academy Sankul here on Thursday evening.

He said, on April 9, on the occasion of Gudi Padwa, Navarsh and Ujjain Gaurav Diwas, everyone should participate in Shiv Jyoti Arpanam programme and light the lamp and enrich our religious and cultural tradition. All the residents should feel proud by participating in Shiv Jyoti Arpanam programme and feel proud by helping in making a world record, for this a target has been set to light 27 lakh lamps.

25,000 volunteers, more than 200 social organisations, NSS, NCC students, social workers and general public will come together to light lamps at all the ghats of Kshipra river. This time the lamp will also be lit at Bhukhi Mata Mandir Ghat. A cultural programme will be organised at Ramghat. Ujjain residents will make this festival of lights memorable by lighting lamps in public places and every home.

Yadav said that Baba Mahakal Temple, Mahakal Lok, and Deepotsav have an important contribution to enriching Ujjain from a religious tourism and economic point of view. To further enrich this heritage of Ujjain, the roads coming from all sides will be widened. Addressing the meeting, MLA Anil Jain Kaluheda said that to ensure maximum participation of the general public in the Shiv Jyoti Arpanam, many development works in Ujjain have been approved by the Chief Minister.

A long-term action plan has also been made for the purification of Kshipra river. For this, the impure water of Kanh river coming from Indore will be completely diverted. Under the leadership of the CM, we will work step by step for the development of Ujjain.

Balyogi Umeshnath was felicitated on his election to the Rajya Sabha | FP Photo

SANT UMESHNATH FETED

The BJP organised a welcome and felicitation programme to celebrate the unopposed election of Sant Balayogi Umeshnath as a member of the Rajya Sabha at its office in the presence of CM Yadav and all the public representatives. Yadav said that after 2000 years, the flag of Sanatan is flying again in this country and the biggest proof of this is that a worker like him from Ujjain has become the CM and Sant Umeshnath has been elected as Rajya Sabha member.

The ideology of Sanatan culture of the party is the main reason behind Umeshnath becoming a member of the Rajya Sabha. Responding to his welcome, Balayogi Umeshnath said that whenever Mahakal entrusts any responsibility to someone, he performs that task. "I have spent 60 years in the life of a sant and a monk and now that I have got this responsibility, I will try my best to discharge it with truth, sincerity, mind, words and deeds."

After the programme, CM Yadav did wall painting in booth number 58 of ward 38. City BJP president Vivek Joshi and rural unit president Bahadur Singh Bormundla also addressed the programme. Sanjay Agrawal conducted the proceedings. CM Mohan Yadav performed Bhoomi Pujan and inaugurated various development works amounting to crores of rupees. These works include various development and basic works in both urban and rural areas of Ujjain district. Mayor Mukesh Tatwal was among those present.

CM performs aarti at ISKCON temple | FP Photo

ISKCON HONOURS CM

CM Mohan Yadav attended the felicitation ceremony organised by ISKCON during his stay in Ujjain on Thursday. It was the 18th anniversary of the establishment of ISKCON on the occasion of Nityananda Trayodashi. The Samadhi of Bhakticharu Swami of ISKCON was also unveiled by the CM.

He also had a darshan of Shri Radha Madanmohan and performed aarti. Yadav was honoured by the ISKCON temple officials by presenting him a shawl, shreefal and memento. On this occasion, Vasughosh Prabhu, Udayanand Prabhu, Bhaktiprem Swami, Bhaktiashray Vaishnav and others were also present.