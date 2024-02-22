MP: Overcoming Obstacles Of 27 Years, Transport Nagar Set To Redefine Khandwa's Landscape

FP Photo

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): After a hiatus of 27 years, the long-awaited Transport Nagar project in Khandwa is finally nearing completion. With 222 plots up for grabs, this hub promises to be a game-changer for mechanics, businessmen and warehousing needs. However, progress comes with a price, as 97 businessmen face displacement due to this development.

The journey to this milestone has been arduous, marked by starts and stops. Commencing with the Bhoomi pujan ceremony in 1997, the project faced hurdles, including objections regarding land usage. Six years ago, the endeavour was reignited and now, after overcoming obstacles, Khandwa's Transport Nagar is set to redefine the city's landscape. With online tenders issued, the anticipation for the auction is palpable, signalling a new dawn for the city's infrastructure.

The completion of Transport Nagar heralds relief for residents grappling with traffic congestion. Once operational, the hub would divert heavy vehicle traffic from main markets, mitigating jams and enhancing accessibility.

DISPLACEMENT AND DISLOCATION

While progress is celebrated, it's not without sacrifice. Ninety-seven businessmen face displacement as the city shifts its transport activities to the new hub. Governed by a displacement committee, the transition seeks to ensure fairness and adherence to regulations.

Amidst the changes, optimism reigns as the corporation eyes substantial revenue from plot auctions. With estimates pegging potential earnings at Rs 27 crore, the project transforms infrastructure and promises economic revitalisation for the city.

MAYOR AMRITA YADAV'S VISION

Mayor Amrita Yadav declared the commencement of tendering in Khandwa, marking more than just the initiation of a project. Commissioner Nilesh Dubey announced online tenders for Transport Nagar plots, open to all. This move encourages businessmen to participate, offering the possibility to obtain bank loans for both plot purchase and construction. The development signals not only infrastructural progress but also an opportunity for local entrepreneurs to contribute to the city's growth.