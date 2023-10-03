Mahakal Mandir: Panel Starts Valuation Of Donation Received

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A committee has been formed by the Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee for the verification and use of valuable items offered to Shri Mahakaleshwar, whose meeting was held on Monday under the chairmanship of Mayor and ex-officio chairman Mukesh Tatwal.

While discussing in the meeting, the committee observed the register of valuation of valuable items coming to the Mahakaleshwar temple and while evaluating the number of valuable items coming, the committee members also inspected the storeroom and took stock of the material directly.

Mayor said that the committee is assessing all the valuable items like gold, silver and all other materials coming to the temple and in the upcoming meeting the committee will decide as to what will come to the temple. Where can gold and silver be used?

Rajendra Sharma, Shri Ram Sharma, Atin Jadiya, appraiser and RK Tiwari, assistant administrative officer as secretary were present in the committee. A detailed report will be prepared by the committee regarding the verification and utilization of the valuable metals, gold and silver materials offered by the devotees in Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple which are collected by the storehouse branch of the temple.