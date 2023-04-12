MAHAKAL ‘DARSHAN’: Removal of restrictions witnesses serpentine queues

File Photo Mahakal Temple | FP PHOTOS

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): In the wake of Pandit Pradeep Mishra’s Shivpuran Katha event, there was a ban on ‘darshan’ in the sanctum-sanctorum from April 4 to 10 for crowd control in the Mahakaleshwar temple. But as soon as the restriction was lifted on Tuesday, there were serpentine queues at the counters for quick (paid) darshan and receipt of Rs 1500 at the protocol office.

The Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee lifted the ban on darshan in the sanctum sanctorum of the Mahakal temple on Tuesday morning, with which the entry of devotees into the sanctum sanctorum began. There was huge crowd at the counters for Rs 1500 receipts that had been discontinued for seven days.

According to information received from the protocol office, there was a quota of issuing 300 passes for Rs 1500 receipts and Rs 250 for protocol darshan till 12 noon. The quota was completed by 10am on Tuesday.

In the sanctum sanctorum darshan arrangements which began on Tuesday, common devotees were troubled by the Abhishek receipt of Rs 1500, because only one receipt was being issued to a person standing in the queue. On the contrary, each person coming under the purview of the protocol was carrying ten passes. This angered the devotees.