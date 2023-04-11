Ujjain: Co-op employees seek redressal

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Cooperative Department Executive Employees Association submitted a memorandum to the joint registrar, co-operatives, Mahendra Kumar Dikshit here on Monday.

In the memorandum addressed to the co-operative minister, co-operative secretary, co-operative commissioner, collector and joint commissioner, it was stated that there are huge discrepancies in pay scale from executive staff audit officer to deputy auditor compared to executive officers of other departments, which are requested to be removed. Many years have passed without hearing at any level of co-operative executive employees, due to which there is a lot of resentment and anger.

Demands include giving higher designation and charge to executive employees who have been in the same post for 25-30 years, grade of Rs 3,200 to sub-auditor, promoting the co-operative inspector directly to the gazetted post of audit officer.

If the demands are not accepted, the executive employees will protest by tying black bands for a week from April 22. If it still remains unresolved, co-operative executive employees across the state will collectively go on casual leave from May 2 to May. The executive workers have also planned to go on a state-wide strike to wake up the government.