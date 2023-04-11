Ujjain: Over 1 lakh online applications received for PG admission

Pixabay

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): More than one lakh online applications have been received through CUET for admission to post-graduate courses at Vikram University. According to data obtained by NTA, 1,03,694 applications have been received under 50 paper codes in more than sixty post-graduate courses conducted by Vikram University. The applications have come for courses conducted under the faculties of Agriculture, Commerce, Arts, Science, Biology, Management, Social Science, Law and Engineering. It is the highest among all universities of Madhya Pradesh.

Students from all over the country have shown tremendous enthusiasm to get admission to various schools at Vikram University. 168 universities are included in this process. Thousands of students have applied for admission to Vikram University in under-graduate courses through CUET. The last date for online application for admission to graduate level is April 11. Interested students can apply through CUET on NTA website.