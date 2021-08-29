Madhya Pradesh: Youth jumps into river, rescued

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A person who was grappling with the mounting debt attempted to end his life by jumping into the Kshipra but was saved by drivers, here on Saturday.

According to information Subhash son of Babulal, a resident of Lekoda, raised personal loans from banks. He has also taken money on loan from private money lenders at the rate of 2 to 3 %.

He was having a hard time in managing his finances and disturbed by this, he jumped into the Kshipra. A note has been found on him, which said, that his destiny has been spoiled. The youth has been handed over to his family members.

Published on: Sunday,August 29, 2021, 01:46 AM IST