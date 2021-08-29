Madhya Pradesh: Two girls of city win awards in Malkhamb

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Two daughters of Ujjain have earned laurels for the city have won the state's highest Vikram and Prabhash Joshi awards for their achievements Malkhamb .

Pooja Malviya and Vaishnavi Kahar were selected for Vikram and Prabhash Joshi Award respectively. Pooja is in United States these days.

Behind these awards is the hard work of both the daughters, as well as the facilities available in Ujjain hailed as capital of Malkhamb. The training of Malkhamb, which started from Apraji Vyayamshala, Guru Akhara, is now being held at Shirsagar Arena and Lokmanya School as well.

Published on: Sunday,August 29, 2021, 01:41 AM IST