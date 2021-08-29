Madhya Pradesh: Woman gives birth to newborn on road

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A woman got labour pain in the passenger waiting room in front of the police station premises on Saturday.

SHO Vikram Singh Chauhan saw the suffering of the woman and immediately called the women police on the spot. They covered her from all sides and helped her deliver the baby.

Meanwhile, the nursing staff from the community centre also joined the cops. After delivery, the woman was sent to the community health centre. The women police personnel Kavita Mandloi, Sakshi Joshi, Trupti Sharma among others was commendable.

Published on: Sunday,August 29, 2021, 01:22 AM IST