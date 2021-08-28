e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat to meet Rahul Gandhi today
Advertisement

Indore

Updated on: Saturday,August 28, 2021, 02:44 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Guna district registers first death due to dengue

Though the hospital administration and medical reports have confirmed that the woman died because of dengue, the Malaria department of Guna denied the same.
FP News Service
Representative Photo

Representative Photo

Advertisement

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A 40-year-old woman, who was suffering from dengue, died, officials said on Saturday. This is the first death due to dengue in Guna district.

According to information, the woman was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhopal. He died late Friday night.

Woman’s husband Dilip Sen, who works as constable for Special Armed Forces (SAF), said that his wife complained of high fever on August 15. She was admitted to a private hospital in Guna. As her condition deteriorated, she was shifted to a private hospital in Bhopal.

Though the hospital administration and medical reports have confirmed that the woman died because of dengue, the Malaria department of Guna denied the same.

“I am not aware of any death because of dengue. I have asked officials of the Malaria department to find out,” said Chief Medical and Health Office (CMHO), Dr Purshottam Bunkar.

ALSO READ

Indore: Slightly tough, but predictable JEE Main 2021

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Saturday,August 28, 2021, 02:44 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal