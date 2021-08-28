Madhya Pradesh: Guna district registers first death due to dengue

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A 40-year-old woman, who was suffering from dengue, died, officials said on Saturday. This is the first death due to dengue in Guna district.

According to information, the woman was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhopal. He died late Friday night.

Woman’s husband Dilip Sen, who works as constable for Special Armed Forces (SAF), said that his wife complained of high fever on August 15. She was admitted to a private hospital in Guna. As her condition deteriorated, she was shifted to a private hospital in Bhopal.

Though the hospital administration and medical reports have confirmed that the woman died because of dengue, the Malaria department of Guna denied the same.

“I am not aware of any death because of dengue. I have asked officials of the Malaria department to find out,” said Chief Medical and Health Office (CMHO), Dr Purshottam Bunkar.

