Ujjain

Updated on: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 01:59 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Youth jumps into Kshipra for video shoot

Suraj's friend came out of the river as he knew how to swim, but when Suraj jumped, he started drowning.
FP News Service
Representative Image |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A youth who had come to visit Mahakal Temple with his friend on Friday had a close brush with death. After darshan at night, he was roaming in the Ramghat area with his friend.

Meanwhile, both the friends decided to go for a video shoot in the Kshipra river, said some onlookers. Suraj's friend came out of the river as he knew how to swim, but when Suraj jumped, he started drowning.

Seeing Suraj in trouble, his friend called the divers for rescue. They got into the river and brought Suraj out. Suraj, however, denied that he had jumped into the river for the video shoot.

Published on: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 01:59 AM IST
