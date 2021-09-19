Madhya Pradesh: Indore’s woman files a rape complaint

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A woman from Indore has filed a report against a youth from Ahmedabad for raping her in a hotel in Ujjain.

She met with the youth named Faizal Sheikh from Ahmedabad at a wedding in Ujjain in February. Later, he came to Ujjain and on March 21, 2021 and called the woman to meet him, alleged woman.

He took her to Hotel Sangam Palace near Harifatak Bridge. When the woman refused to do so, he threatened to kill her child and raped her, she added. The woman then went to the house at Pardeshipura.

Recently, when she shared this with her husband, he divorced her, said police. The woman has lodged a case in the women's police station of Ujjain.

Published on: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 01:54 AM IST