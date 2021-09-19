Madhya Pradesh: Jan Sunwai to be resumed from September 21

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Administration is all set to resume Jansunwai which was stopped due to second wave of Covid-19. The General Administration Department has issued an order to start the public hearing following the covid protocol from September 21.

Deputy Secretary of the department, Girish Sharma has issued a letter to the concerned officials in this regard.

The resumption of Jansunwai is expected to bring a lot of relief to those people who were waiting for their problems to be resolved. Now they will be able to make their complaint in front of the collector on the same platform.

Significantly, the public hearing was stopped since about six months ago in the fear of Covid infection. Many cases were resolved in this Jan Sunwai held every Tuesday.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 01:49 AM IST