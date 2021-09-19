e-Paper Get App

Ujjain

Updated on: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 01:49 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Jan Sunwai to be resumed from September 21

Deputy Secretary of the department, Girish Sharma has issued a letter to the concerned officials in this regard.
FP News Service
Representative Photo |

Representative Photo |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Administration is all set to resume Jansunwai which was stopped due to second wave of Covid-19. The General Administration Department has issued an order to start the public hearing following the covid protocol from September 21.

The resumption of Jansunwai is expected to bring a lot of relief to those people who were waiting for their problems to be resolved. Now they will be able to make their complaint in front of the collector on the same platform.

Significantly, the public hearing was stopped since about six months ago in the fear of Covid infection. Many cases were resolved in this Jan Sunwai held every Tuesday.

Published on: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 01:49 AM IST
