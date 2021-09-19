Madhya Pradesh: Teachers feted; national seminar on Vishwabhasha Hindi organised

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): National Teacher Sanchetna, in the 18th year, feted the Hindi teachers from across the country and gave away with the Bhasha Gaurav Samman.

The chief guest of this function organised in the auditorium of Lokmanya Tilak Education College were Diwakar Natu, senior educationist and ex-chairman, Simhastha Authority and keynote speaker Prof Shailendra Kumar Sharma, Dean of Arts, Vikram University.

The function was presided by Brajkishore Sharma, National President of Rashtriya Shikshak Sanchetna. Chief Executive Officer of Lokmanya Tilak Educational Trust Girish Bhalerao and General Secretary Dr Prabhu Chaudhary were the special guests. A national seminar was organised on the topic Vishwabhasha Hindi: Towards a new horizon.

During the ceremony, Dr Jagdishchandra Sharma, associate professor, School of Studies in Hindi, Dr Harish Kumar Singh, former officer, LIC India, Rajendra Shrotriya, senior poet, Jaora (Ratlam) and Jigyasa Goswami, litterateur, Aligarh received Hindi Seva Samman. Professor Dr Manisha Thakur was honoured with the Best Teacher Award.

In his address, educationist Diwakar Natu said that there is a need to encourage a sense of pride about Hindi in the present times. Every countryman will have to be determined about Hindi. Let us all come forward to promote Hindi by setting a time bound target. Dr Rekha Bhalerao conducTed the programme and Dr Rashmi Pandya proposed a vote of thanks.

Published on: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 01:41 AM IST