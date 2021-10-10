Madhya Pradesh: Yet another FIR against absconding BJP leader Solanki and two others in Ujjain's Shri Ram Vihar Colony land grabbing case

Ujjain: Police have registered another case against absconding BJP leader Ram Singh Solanki, Deepak Nokwal and Mohanlal Suryavanshi in connection with illegal grabbing of government land on Nanakheda Bypass.

Solanki, who has been booked for similar offences, had allegedly developed a colony on government land near KGC Hotel and named it Shri Ram Vihar Colony.

Solanki had cut more than 70 plots on the government land adjacent to Indore road. He illegally sold the plots and made a lot of money.

Vinod Sharma, a resident of Pandariba, has filed a complaint against Ram Singh Solanki, Mohanlal Suryavanshi and Deepak Nokwal accusing them of cheating.

According to Sharma, he made a deal of Rs 86.30 lakh with Nokwal for the two plots in Shri Ram Vihar Colony. When Sharma went for the registry of the plots, he was shocked to find out that the plots being registered were on government land.

Four other people have already filed similar complaints.

Nokwal and Suryavanshi have been arrested. Police are still to trace Solanki, who is on the run.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Woman apologises for dancing on Mahakal temple premises in Ujjain

Published on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 11:42 PM IST