Madhya Pradesh: Woman apologises for dancing on Mahakal temple premises in Ujjain

UJJAIN: Indore-based woman Manisha Roshan has apologised for dancing on a film song on Mahakal Temple premises and posting its video online. The woman had uploaded her video on Instagram on Saturday. In the video, Manisha is seen swaying to the pillars at the temple of Lord Omkareshwar Mahadev. Taking note of the video, the Mahakal Temple Committee decided to initiate a strict action against the woman.

Manisha, in her latest video, apologized to the priests and political organisations for her act. She said that she had not shot the video to hurt the sentiments of any person or organisation. She assured all not to repeat the mistake.

Published on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 11:38 PM IST