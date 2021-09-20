Madhya Pradesh: Water-level in Gambhir Dam touches 1301 million cubic feet

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Despite the above-average rainfall, the ponds and dams are empty in the district. A total of 1301 million cubic feet (mcft) of water had arrived in Gambhir dam till 6:00 pm on Sunday, said an official here.

The inflow of water from Yashwantsagar of Indore is expected to continue and if water is used properly, there will be no water crisis in the city.

The main source of the city's water supply system has not got full even once this season. Due to this, the situation of water scarcity is visible. However, till now the water stored in the dam can easily water the city till February. If river Shipra's water is also used now, then there will be no problem till March.

The inflow of water into the dam is still on. It is expected that up to 1400 mcft of water will flow easily in the 2250 mcft dam. There are still 10 days left for the rainy season to end, if during this time there is good rain in Indore and the catchment area of ??the dam, then the dam can also be full to its brim.

Here in Ujjain district, the rain has crossed the average mark. So far the district has received 925 mm of rain. The average rainfall of the district is 906 mm. The district has recorded 17.2 mm of rain in the last 24 hours.

Published on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 03:17 AM IST