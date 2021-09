Madhya Pradesh: 65 Karate trainers take part in camp

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Departmental Self Defense Karate Camp ended in Ujjain on Sunday. Sihan RS Tomar, Madhya Pradesh State Nodal Officer, Samagra Shiksha Madhya Pradesh, imparted nuances of Karate training to the participants.

Ujjain Divisional Karate instructor sensei Durgeram Kavreti, Umaria District chief instructor sensei Pramod Vishwakarma, Sehore district chief instructor sensei Rajeevlochan Sharma, Shajapur district chief Karate Trainer Anugya Sharma attended the camp.

In the camp, about 60 to 65 junior/senior trainers from Umaria, Anuppur, Shajapur, Sehore among other districts of Madhya Pradesh successfully received training. Certificates were given to all the junior/senior trainers in which sensei DR Kavareti. from Ujjain district, senior trainer Ritu Parmar received Karate India Organization (Black Belt First Dan) degree. Junior trainers Kumkum Jatwa, Kiran Ghanak, Ritumbara Sharma, Shreya Raiwal, Komal Mekalia, Kavita Mekalia were honored with certificates by Sihan State Nodal Officer (MP).

Sihan Rajendra Singh Tomar (Madhya Pradesh) State Nodal Officer Samagra Shiksha (MP) gave senior instructor Ritu Parmar (Black Belt First Don) degree from Karate India Organization. Her coach, divisional karate instructor sensei DR Kavreti said that she has been participating in every activity of Karate continuously for about 5 to 6 years. Everyone wished for her bright future.

Published on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 03:11 AM IST