Madhya Pradesh: Ujjain Municipal Corporation collects idols for immersion

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): After performing worship of Lord Ganesh installed in homes, temples and public places with reverence, faith and devotion people bid adieu to the Lord Bappa with festive fervour on Sunday.

Before immersion, people sought a promise from Bappa to come early next year. This time also mass immersions were banned. The Ujjain Municipal Corporation had kept vehicles parked at every ghat. UMC team collected the idols in these vehicles for immersion into the river.

This year too, less number of idols were installed at public places. Due to Covid-19 norms, people celebrated Ganesh Utsav from the confines of their homes and installed idol of Lord Ganesha with zeal and fervor.

On Sunday, devotees performed immersion of Lord Ganesh with enthusiasm. They sprinkled the water from the ghats on the idols of the revered deity before handing them over to the municipal corporation team. The UMC would immerse these idols in the Kshipra river in front of Kaliadeh Palace.

Published on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 03:08 AM IST