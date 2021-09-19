e-Paper Get App

Indore

Updated on: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 11:00 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Second BSD organ donation in three days, 41st ‘Green Corridor’ likely to be prepared

Organs of a 37-year-old female to be transported to various hospitals, lungs likely to Hyderabad or Chennai.
Staff Reporter
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City officials are preparing to create the 41st ‘Green Corridor’ in the city for speedy transportation of organs of a brain stem cell dead woman, on Sunday. If everything goes right, ‘Green Corridors’ would be made for the second time in three days.

The possible Green Corridor would be prepared by administration from Choithram Hospital to transport the vital organs of a 37-year-old Neha Choudhary, who was declared brain dead on Saturday. She was suffering from brain aneurysm and she was declared brain dead by doctors initially at 10 am on Saturday and again at 5 pm.

“Family members of the woman have given consent to donate her organs after which Indore Organ Donation Society had started preparations for the same. She was admitted to hospital on September 12. An alert to National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization and Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation was also sent to prepare for the patients in waiting for donation of lungs and pancreas,” organ donation coordination and Muskan Group’s Sewadar Jitu Bagani said.

He said that the kidneys of the woman would be sent to CHL Hospital and Bombay Hospital while liver would be transplanted in Choithram Hospital.

According to sources, “Heart of the woman is not healthy enough to be donated while lungs would be transported to Hyderabad or Chennai depending on the approval from the hospital.”


Recipients for the organs

According to sources, the liver of the patient would be transplanted to a 56-year-old male in Choithram Hospital who was suffering from liver cirrhosis for a long time. Similarly, one kidney would be transplanted to a 60-year-old female in Bombay Hospital, and to a 35-year-old male patient in CHL Hospital. Green Corridors would be prepared at about 11.30 am.

