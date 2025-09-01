Madhya Pradesh: Indore First In State To Adopt Jet Pressure Cold Patchwork Technology | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a step toward modernising road infrastructure, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav on Sunday inaugurated road repair works using the advanced cold patchwork through jet pressure technology in the Rajwada area.

It’s for the first time that Indore Municipal Corporation will employ this state-of-the-art method, making it the first civic body in Madhya Pradesh to do so.

The launch event was attended by Indore-3 MLA Golu Shukla, public works in-charge Rajendra Rathore, regional corporator Rupali Pentharakar, additional municipal commissioner Abhay Rajnangavkar, superintendent engineer BR Lodhi and several other officials.

Read Also Lalbagh Palace Durbar Hall In Indore Closed For Tourists Amid Conservation Work

Rathore said that the technology allows smooth road repair even during the monsoon season, offering a long-awaited solution to pothole problems caused by heavy rains. Until now, the technique has been primarily used in states such as Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Goa.

“It is noteworthy that the rate for this work was included in MPUADD on July 1 and now Indore has become the first city in Madhya Pradesh to implement it,” Rathore said.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhargav said that the city has started adopting new and modern technologies in infrastructure projects. “Our goal is to carry out road construction and repair work quickly, efficiently and with higher quality. This technology will improve road durability, speed up repair operations, and address challenges faced during the rainy season,” he said.