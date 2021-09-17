Bhopal: Wish to buy android phone? Admin has a prize for you Mega-vaccination drive in state

BHOPAL: The Betul district administration, on Friday, announced series of individual awards to promote vaccination during mega drive launched to mark PM Modi's birthday. Awards include android mobile handsets. The vaccination against Covid-19, which is moving at snail's pace in rural areas, still remains a matter of concern. The government is insisting on increasing vaccination by running different awareness campaigns.

Betul collector Amanbir Singh Bains told FP thatvolunteers have come forward to sponsor awards. "There are 5 awards including android handsets, torch, umbrella. Bets will be drawn on Sept 20. It is an initiative to promote vaccination among masse," he added. Earlier, former Vidhan Sabha speaker Sitasharan Sharma had announced to give Rs 10 lakh to the village in his constituency, which attains 100 per cent vaccination first. Sharma visited villages and appealed to for inoculation. Similarly, Bagli MLA Pahad Singh Kannauje announced award of Rs 5 lakh for village panchayat, which will achieve 100% vaccination first and Rs 3 lakh for panchayat, which comes second. An amount of Rs 1 lakh will be given to next 5 panchayats, which will achieve the target. The amount will be given from MLA fund.

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 11:19 PM IST