Madhya Pradesh: Vikram University invites entries under Gaurav Gatha Geet contest

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Vikram University has invited entries of songs under ‘Gaurav Gatha Geet’ contest. The song should be of 5 minutes.

Contestants can share their original entries in text, audio or video form. The song should be on the glory of Vikram University. The song should be in Hindi. Contestants can submit their entries till August 13 before 1:00 PM.

Contestants can also send in their entries to Dr Brahmdutt Shukla's WhatsApp number 999-388-3996. The contestant must share their name, address and mobile number along with their entries.

A felicitation and award ceremony will be held on August 15 at 7:30 am. Students of University, or affiliated colleges, institutes among others can participate in this competition.