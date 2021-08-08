Madhya Pradesh: Indore Municipal Corporation starts 'Har Ghar Ek Pedh' drive

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) launched ‘Har Ghar Ek Pedh’ drive to improve the air quality of the city on Sunday. This initiative will be continued till Independence Day.

IMC commissioner Pratibha Pal said that over 2 lakh saplings would be planted across the city and local societies would be involved in this project.

“To improve air quality index in the city the initiative has been started with support of several departments and public," Pratibha said.

The IMC has involved forest department, BSF, DRP Line, NGOs, educational institutions and others in the plantation drive. The IMC said that they have already planted over 50,000 plants at the trenching ground and over 1,50,000 plants have been planted across the city.

Green cover for over 132 back lanes

Under the plantation drive, saplings were planted in over 132 back lanes in Nehru Nagar. The back lanes were also cleaned by the IMC and space made to plant saplings. Special efforts are being made to plant saplings in areas where air quality is not good.