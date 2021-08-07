Madhya Pradesh: Vikram University admissions begins; registration till Aug 31

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Admission based on merit is underway in the undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma and certificate courses of the various schools and institutions of the University for the academic session 2021-22.

Registration opens for a total of 170 courses. Candidates can apply on MP Online till 31 August 2021. The University has launched over 100 new courses which focus on employability and skill enhancement. Admission to MBA, MCA and B Tech – Civil, Electrical, Electronics, Mechanical and Communication Engineering courses in the institutes of the university will be processed through DTE, Bhopal.

Admission to the M.Tech courses started in SOET will be given on merit. The CBCS (Choice Based Credit System) has been implemented in the recent years in the Schools and Institutes of Vikram University. Under CBCS, the students get option to choose subjects across stream. Choice of skill based and vocational courses are offered under this system. Each course offers credits as per the latest norms of UGC. Under CBCS, new content is added to curriculum to enable students to keep up with the changes in the global academia.

From the new session, special efforts will be made for the personality development, career guidance and placement of the students in the University.