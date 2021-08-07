Madhya Pradesh: Harshit scores 99 percentile

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Harshit Patel has made the city and the state proud by scoring an impressive 99 percentile in the third session of the JEE Mains, 2021.

The results were announced by the National Testing Agency on Friday. This was the third out of the four joint entrance examinations slated to be held this year.

He joined Aakash Institute’s two-year classroom programme to crack IIT JEE, considered as the world’s toughest entrance examination. He credited the mentoring by the faculty of the institute for scoring 99 percentile in JEE.

Aspirants take JEE Advanced exam to qualify for Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) while admission to National Institute of Technologies (NITs) and other centre-aided engineering colleges in India take in students on the basis of their score in JEE Main.