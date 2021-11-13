Madhya Pradesh: Unlikely that future generation will get safe environment

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): On day-5 of 19th Padma Bhushan Dr Shiv Mangal Singh Suman memorial Sadbhawana lecture series, on Friday, renowned environmentalist Kawaljit Singh Dhindsa from Lehragaga town in Punjab shared his thoughts on Environment Conservation during an online lectoyre. He said that it has become need of the hour to save our environment.

Dhindsa said, environmental protection is a practice that aims to protect the natural environment for the future generations. It is the need of the hour because the earth’s environment is deteriorating every day and the reasons are human beings. They are mishandling the earth’s environment to fulfil their needs. If it goes like this, then it is difficult to say that the future generations will have a safe environment to lead their lives. With pollution increasing each year and rising deterioration of the nature, it has become necessary to take steps to protect the natural environment as a secured future depends on the environment as a whole.

Emphasising the need to plant trees, Dhindsa said that trees provide us with many benefits, some of which we can't see but they make a huge difference. They help in fighting back the climate changes by absorbing greenhouse gases which are the main cause of climate change. Trees are responsible for controlling soil erosion, water purification and biodiversity.

Senior theatre artist Satish Dave as a special guest at the programme emphasised on 3 R’s reduce, reuse and recycle. Veteran astrologer Pt Anand Shankar Vyas, while presiding over the programme, said that the main causes of the polluted air around us are poisonous gases released from the vehicles and factories. Stubble burning is one of the significant causes of polluted air. This is high time we should ponder over the issues and

Published on: Saturday, November 13, 2021, 01:53 AM IST