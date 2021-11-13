Madhya Pradesh: Bodies of three missing youths fished out of lake

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): The bodies of the three youths were fished out from a lake where their boat keeled over, official sources said on Friday.

The incident occurred in Lalbarra village, eight km from Balaghat district headquarters on Thursday afternoon.

Five youths hired a boat and sailing on the lake.

As the boat capsized two of them swam to the banks of the lake. The officials of the police, district administration and the villagers began to search for the missing youths.

The body of one of youths, Dipankar Bisen, was fished out on Thursday night. The bodies of the two others, Ashwini Bramhe and Pankaj Patle, were fished out from the 18-foot-deep lake.

All the youths were aged between 25 and 30 years, said inspector Surendra Gadaria of Lalbarra police station.

A team of local divers, personnel from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) recovered the bodies, he said.

After the boat keeled over, two occupants, identified as Yogesh and Kamlesh, swam to safety, but since they were in a state of shock, they were admitted to a hospital, the police officer said.

Ashwini Bramhe, a local resident, and his friends had travelled to the jungles around Sonwani Tekad in a car to spot a tiger on Thursday. After failing to spot the big cat, they decided to take a boat ride which ended in a tragedy, he added.

Published on: Saturday, November 13, 2021, 12:22 AM IST