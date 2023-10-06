Madhya Pradesh: Unhel Made New Tehsil, 17 Posts Created

Madhya PradeshChief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan | ANI Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The meeting of the Council of Ministers was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at his residence ‘Samtva Bhawan’ on Wednesday.

In the meeting, a new tehsil Unhel was created in district Ujjain, which will include areas 33 to 41, 47, 48, 50 to 66 of the present tehsil Nagda, thus a total of 28 patwari circles will be included.

After the formation of the proposed tehsil Unhel, the remaining tehsil Nagda will be included in ‘patwari halka number’ of tehsil Nagda from 1 to 32, 42 to 46 and 49, a total of 38 will be included.

A total of 17 posts have been sanctioned for the efficient operation of the new tehsil Unhel in the district. One tehsildar, 1 naib tehsildar, 2 assistant grade-2, 4 assistant grade-3, 2 assistant grade-3 (readers), 1 Jamadar/Daftari/Bastavardar, 1 driver, 5 servants have been included in the sanctioned staff.

Vaishnavas welcome Dhwajaji of Shreeji Baba

The Dhwajaji of Shreeji Baba arrived from Nathdwara and special blessings were showered by ‘Goswami Tilakayat Sri Sri 108 Shri Rakesh Maharaj and Goswami 105 Sri Vishal Bawa on Ujjain.

Shreeji Swaroop from Shrinathdwara Dhwajaji arrived at Ujjain Mahaprabhuji’s Baithakji. In the evening, flowers blossomed and everyone did Sanjhi Manorath darshan and Dan Lila, Rajbhog darshan. The Baithakji was decorated with flower garlands.

On this auspicious occasion, many Vaishnavas from Ujjain, Indore and surrounding areas availed the benefit of Darshan.

On this occasion, from Nathdwara, the head of Dhwajaji Balmukund, Samadhani Umang Mehta along with other service people and Manorathi Mumbai residents Pranav Bhai Shah and Parmesh Bhai Shah, Vitthal Nagar of Baithak Trust, munim Dilip Mehta, Kamal Kishore Nagar, Bhupendra Manihar from Indore and many Vaishnavjans were present.

