 Madhya Pradesh: Aman, Vidhi Clinch Titles In Ujjain Divisional Chess Tourney
FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, October 06, 2023, 02:02 AM IST
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The higher education department organised a divisional chess competition on Thursday at Shri Raj Rajendra Jayantsen Suri Education College. More than 80 students from seven districts of the Ujjain division participated in the competition.

Principal Dr Vidya Joshi said that in the inaugural session, the players were provided guidance and encouragement by the selection committee members of the competition.

In the competition, first place in the men’s category was achieved by Aman Vishwakarma, second place by Shubham Savalia, third place by Yash Rathore and fourth place by Vedant Patel.

In the women’s category, first place was won by Vidhi Modi, second place by Kiran Bhatt, third place by Vanshika and fourth place by Chetna Parihar.

